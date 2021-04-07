UrduPoint.com
US Renews 'Do Not Travel' Advisory For Syria - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Renews 'Do Not Travel' Advisory for Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The United States extended a warning against travel by Americans to Syria due to the threat of terrorism and other violent crimes, and the added threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Do not travel to Syria due to COVID-19, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and risk of unjust detention," the State Department said in a press release.

Because the US Embassy in Damascus suspended its operations in February 2012, American diplomats are unable to provide emergency services to Americans in Syria, the release said.

The advisory also warned of extreme personal risks to Americans who travel to Syria to engage in "armed conflict," and of severe penalties for Americans who support terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates [banned in Russia].

The advisory replaces a previous US government warning issued August 6, 2020, the release said.

