US Renews 'Do Not Travel' Warning for Americans Planning to Visit Somalia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) An explosion of violent crime in Somalia , especially kidnapping and murder , prompted the United States to renew a warning for all Americans to cancel any plans to visit the east African nation, the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"Terrorists continue to plot kidnappings, bombings and other attacks in Somalia," the release said. "They may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting airports and seaports, government buildings, hotels, restaurants, shopping areas and other areas where large crowds gather and Westerners frequent, as well as government, military, and Western convoys.

"

Somalia faces an Islamist insurgency from the al Qaeda-linked (banned in Russia) al Shabab terrorist group. The latest warning updates an April 9 travel advisory, the release said.

Apart from violent crime, such as kidnapping and murder, number of schools acting as "cultural rehabilitation" facilities are operating throughout Somalia, where physical abuse is common, the release added.

The release warned Americans who plan to visit Somalia, despite the danger, to draft a will and make funeral arrangements with relatives before traveling.