UrduPoint.com

US Renews Export Restrictions On 3 People, 2 Entities Exporting Technology To Russia - BIS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 07:35 PM

US Renews Export Restrictions on 3 People, 2 Entities Exporting Technology to Russia - BIS

The United States renewed export restrictions targeting three individuals and two entities for allegedly exporting sensitive technologies and military items to Russia, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said on Tuesday in a notice in the Federal Register

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States renewed export restrictions targeting three individuals and two entities for allegedly exporting sensitive technologies and military items to Russia, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said on Tuesday in a notice in the Federal Register.

BIS renewed its December 180-day order targeting Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Aleksey Ippolitov, Advanced Web Services and Strandway for allegedly procuring and shipping military and sensitive dual-use technologies from US manufacturers to Russian end users, including the Serniya Network.

"I hereby grant the request of the Bureau of Industry and Security ('BIS'), US Department of Commerce, through its Office of Export Enforcement ('OEE') to renew the temporary denial order ('TDO') issued in this matter on December 13, 2022," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S.

Axelrod said in the new notice.

The Justice Department on December 13 issued arrest warrants for Livshits, Skvortsova, Ippolitov, but all three remain at large. Several of their alleged co-conspirators have been arrested, including Vadim Konoshchenok, a suspected officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, who was arrested in Estonia on December 6, 2022, and who the US seeks to extradite.

The renewed BIS order was revised to add one individual and one entity who BIS said were part of the same procurement network � the Aratos Group, a network of defense-related companies in the Netherlands and Greece, and its president, Nikolaos Bogonikolos.

The Justice Department alleges that Bogonikolos, a Greek national, was recruited by the Serniya Network as a procurement agent in 2017.

Bogonikolos was arrested in Paris on May 9 and the United States is seeking his extradition.

Related Topics

Russia Paris Same Estonia United States Netherlands Greece May December 2017 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initi ..

SEC reviews results of Promising Generations initiative

32 seconds ago
 RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

9 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAE’s s ..

15 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

9 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.