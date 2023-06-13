US Renews Export Restrictions on 3 People, 2 Entities Exporting Technology to Russia - BIS

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The United States renewed export restrictions targeting three individuals and two entities for allegedly exporting sensitive technologies and military items to Russia, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said on Tuesday in a notice in the Federal Register.

BIS renewed its December 180-day order targeting Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Aleksey Ippolitov, Advanced Web Services and Strandway for allegedly procuring and shipping military and sensitive dual-use technologies from US manufacturers to Russian end users, including the Serniya Network.

"I hereby grant the request of the Bureau of Industry and Security ('BIS'), US Department of Commerce, through its Office of Export Enforcement ('OEE') to renew the temporary denial order ('TDO') issued in this matter on December 13, 2022," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S.

Axelrod said in the new notice.

The Justice Department on December 13 issued arrest warrants for Livshits, Skvortsova, Ippolitov, but all three remain at large. Several of their alleged co-conspirators have been arrested, including Vadim Konoshchenok, a suspected officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, who was arrested in Estonia on December 6, 2022, and who the US seeks to extradite.

The renewed BIS order was revised to add one individual and one entity who BIS said were part of the same procurement network � the Aratos Group, a network of defense-related companies in the Netherlands and Greece, and its president, Nikolaos Bogonikolos.

The Justice Department alleges that Bogonikolos, a Greek national, was recruited by the Serniya Network as a procurement agent in 2017.

Bogonikolos was arrested in Paris on May 9 and the United States is seeking his extradition.