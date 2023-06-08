UrduPoint.com

US Renews Export Restrictions On Belarus Flag Carrier Belavia - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:55 PM

The US Department of Commerce extended a denial of export privileges for Belarusian flag carrier Belavia for another six months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The US Department of Commerce extended a denial of export privileges for Belarusian flag carrier Belavia for another six months.

"Pursuant to Section 766.24 of the Export Administration Regulations, 15 C.F.R.

Parts 730-774 (2021) ('EAR' or 'the Regulations'), I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement ('OEE') to renew the temporary denial order ('TDO') issued in this matter on December 13, 2022. I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce Matthew Axelrod said in the order.

The TDO was first issued in June 2022 over Belavia's violation of the US regulations by operating flights into Russia and Belarus after April 8, 2022 without the required authorization from the US.

The order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect for 180 days.

