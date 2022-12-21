UrduPoint.com

US Renews Export Restrictions On Russia's Nordwin, Pobeda, S7 Airlines - Commerce Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 10:06 PM

US Renews Export Restrictions on Russia's Nordwin, Pobeda, S7 Airlines - Commerce Dept.

The United States has renewed export restrictions on the Russian companies Nordwin, Pobeda and S7 Airlines, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States has renewed export restrictions on the Russian companies Nordwin, Pobeda and S7 Airlines, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"Pursuant to Section 766.24 of the Export Administration Regulations, 15 C.F.R. Parts 730-774 (2021) ("EAR" or "the Regulations"), I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement ("OEE") to renew the temporary denial order ("TDO") issued in this matter on June 24, 2022. I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in separate orders regarding each of the three cases.

All orders are effective immediately and will be in place for 180 days, he added.

On June 24, 2022, the Commerce Department issued orders denying the export privileges of all three entities for a period of 180 days. These steps were necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the regulations, Axelrod said.

On December 1, the administration submitted requests to renew these orders.

On June 24, the Commerce Department requested that seven aircraft from Nordwin airlines, 21 aircraft from Pobeda, and seven aircraft from S7 airlines be denied export privileges for a period of 180 days.

Related Topics

Russia United States June December Commerce All From

Recent Stories

CM condoles death of husband of Dr Shireen Mazari

CM condoles death of husband of Dr Shireen Mazari

29 seconds ago
 Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

Notification of district status to Taunsa issued

30 seconds ago
 Biden Directs Drawdown of Up to $1Bln in Extra Mil ..

Biden Directs Drawdown of Up to $1Bln in Extra Military Aid for Ukraine - White ..

32 seconds ago
 CBS News Reporter Deletes Tweeting Indicating Zele ..

CBS News Reporter Deletes Tweeting Indicating Zelenskyy's Arrival to US

33 seconds ago
 WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases ..

WHO Says Concerned About Increase in Severe Cases of COVID-19 in China

38 seconds ago
 RUDA conducts auction of Chahar Bagh's Souq Commer ..

RUDA conducts auction of Chahar Bagh's Souq Commercial District plots

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.