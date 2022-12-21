(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States has renewed export restrictions on the Russian companies Nordwin, Pobeda and S7 Airlines, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States has renewed export restrictions on the Russian companies Nordwin, Pobeda and S7 Airlines, the US Department of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"Pursuant to Section 766.24 of the Export Administration Regulations, 15 C.F.R. Parts 730-774 (2021) ("EAR" or "the Regulations"), I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement ("OEE") to renew the temporary denial order ("TDO") issued in this matter on June 24, 2022. I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in separate orders regarding each of the three cases.

All orders are effective immediately and will be in place for 180 days, he added.

On June 24, 2022, the Commerce Department issued orders denying the export privileges of all three entities for a period of 180 days. These steps were necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the regulations, Axelrod said.

On December 1, the administration submitted requests to renew these orders.

On June 24, the Commerce Department requested that seven aircraft from Nordwin airlines, 21 aircraft from Pobeda, and seven aircraft from S7 airlines be denied export privileges for a period of 180 days.