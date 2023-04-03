US Renews Export Restrictions on UTair, Azur Air For 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States renewed export restrictions on Russian air carriers UTair and Azur Air for 180 days, the US Commerce Department said on Monday.

"Pursuant to section 766.24 of the Export Administration Regulations, 15 CFR parts 730- 774 ('EAR' or 'the Regulations'), I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement ("OEE") to renew the temporary denial order ('TDO') issued in this matter on October 3, 2022.

I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in an order renewing temporary denial of export privileges for Azur Air.

The similar notice has been issued with regard to UTair.