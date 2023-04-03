UrduPoint.com

US Renews Export Restrictions On UTair, Azur Air For 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 06:50 PM

US Renews Export Restrictions on UTair, Azur Air For 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The United States renewed export restrictions on Russian air carriers UTair and Azur Air for 180 days, the US Commerce Department said on Monday.

"Pursuant to section 766.24 of the Export Administration Regulations, 15 CFR parts 730- 774 ('EAR' or 'the Regulations'), I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement ("OEE") to renew the temporary denial order ('TDO') issued in this matter on October 3, 2022.

I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said in an order renewing temporary denial of export privileges for Azur Air.

The similar notice has been issued with regard to UTair.

Related Topics

Russia United States October Commerce

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

Fujairah CP receives Minister of Culture and Youth

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler directs restoration of eight rare Arabic books at El Escorial Libr ..

38 minutes ago
 ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

ACE summons Yasmin Rashid in PIC contracts case

42 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far ea ..

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits Russia&#039;s far east

53 minutes ago
 RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to ..

RTA holds &#039;Services 360: From Competition to Collaboration&#039; government ..

53 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.