US Renews, Increases Military Aid To Lebanon - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 PM

US Renews, Increases Military Aid to Lebanon - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United States has renewed and increased their military aid funding to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), committing $120 million for fiscal year 2021, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of State renewed its commitment to the LAF by announcing $120 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) assistance to Lebanon for fiscal year 2021," the statement said.

The decision came in the wake of the inaugural Defense Resourcing Conference between the United States and Lebanon, who is one of the largest recipients of US security assistance globally. The sum of $120 million in aid represents a $15 million increase over the previous year's levels.

The State Department added that they are looking forward to once again discussing their bilateral progress with Lebanon at the Defense Resourcing Conference next year.

More Stories From World

