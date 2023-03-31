UrduPoint.com

US Renews Order Denying Aeroflot's Export Privileges For 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 07:00 PM

US Renews Order Denying Aeroflot's Export Privileges for 180 Days - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States renewed its order denying Aeroflot's export privileges for 180 days, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod said on Friday.

"Pursuant to section 766.

24 of the Export Administration Regulations, 15 CFR parts 730- 774 ('EAR' or 'the Regulations'), I hereby grant the request of the Office of Export Enforcement ("OEE") to renew the temporary denial order ('TDO') issued in this matter on October 3, 2022. I find that renewal of this order is necessary in the public interest to prevent an imminent violation of the Regulations," Axelrod said.

The order is effective immediately and shall remain in effect for 180 days, he added.

