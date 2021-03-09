US Renews Pledge to Hold Iran Accountable for 'Abduction' of Ex-FBI Agent - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The United States remains committed to holding Iran accountable for the alleged abduction of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in the country in 2007, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"After 14 years and repeated, persistent efforts to secure Iran's cooperation in locating Mr. Levinson, we are still without answers. Nevertheless, we will continue to demand answers and to hold Iran accountable for his abduction, detention, and probable death," Psaki said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement called on Iran to provide "credible answers" to what happened to Levinson.

He also urged Tehran to release all Americans who are being "unjustly held captive" in Iranian prisons.

Blinken noted that the US has already sanctioned two high-ranking officials of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security allegedly involved in the abduction. "However, this case is not closed," he warned.

Levinson retired from the FBI in 1998 but was believed to be in Iran on a CIA mission when he disappeared in March 2007. Iranian authorities have repeatedly denied having detained Levinson and maintain that the government in Tehran has no knowledge of his whereabouts.