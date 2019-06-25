UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Renews Travel Advisory For Americans In Honduras Due To Violent Crime - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:40 AM

US Renews Travel Advisory for Americans in Honduras Due to Violent Crime - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The United States had renewed a June notice urging Americans to reconsider plans to visit Honduras due to the prevalence of violent crime such as homicide and armed robbery, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"Violent gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime, rape, and narcotics and human trafficking, is widespread," the release said on Monday. "Local police and emergency services lack sufficient resources to respond effectively to serious crime."

The State Department issued its previous warning in June, the release noted.

The release singled out the isolated Gracias a Dios province in eastern Honduras as an especially dangerous place, with high levels of criminal activity, drug trafficking and a scarcity of police and military forces.

Violence in Honduras and neighboring Central American nations is cited as a key reason for a surge of migrants seeking political asylum in the United States, with officials predicting more than 1 million Central Americans will illegally cross the US-Mexican border this year.

Related Topics

Police Visit Robbery Gracias United States Honduras June Border Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

12 minutes ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

27 minutes ago

Weather forecast for coming days

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

1 hour ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

2 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.