US Renews Travel Advisory On Ivory Coast Due To High COVID-19, Crime Rates - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:52 PM

US Renews Travel Advisory on Ivory Coast Due to High COVID-19, Crime Rates - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The US government has renewed its Level 3 Travel Advisory warning against travel to the West African nation of Ivory Coast because of concerns about coronavirus cases and widespread crime there, the Department of State said in a media note on Thursday.

"The Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for Cote d'Ivoire [Ivory Coast] on April 1, 2021," the note said. "The Department continues to advise travelers to reconsider travel to Cote d'Ivoire. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on February 1, 2021."

US citizens should reconsider their travel plans to the country due to coronavirus and crime, and those already in the country should exercise increased caution due to civil unrest and terrorism, the note said.

"Extremists have carried out attacks in areas of Mali and Burkina Faso adjacent to Cote d'Ivoire and at an Ivoirian military border post in the town of Kafolo in June 2020," the note said.

Visitors to the country should therefore exercise increased caution and security procedures in remote areas adjacent to the Ivory Coast's northern border, the note added.

