US Renews Waivers For Non-Proliferation Projects In Iran - State Department

2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:21 PM

US Renews Waivers for Non-Proliferation Projects in Iran - State Department

The United States renews for 60 days sanctions waivers needed for continued non-proliferation projects in Iran, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United States renews for 60 days sanctions waivers needed for continued non-proliferation projects in Iran, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"The United States is renewing for 60 days four nuclear restrictions for Iran that permit the continuation of non-proliferation projects that constrain Iran's nuclear activities," Hook said during a press briefing.

More Stories From World

