US Renews Warning to Businesses of Risks of Exposure to Supply Chains in Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States has renewed its supply chain business advisory related to China's Xinjiang province, which has a predominantly Uyghur population, alleging potential risks related to human rights abuses, the State Department said on Tuesday.

" [The US] issued an updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory to highlight the heightened risks for businesses with supply chain and investment links to Xinjiang, given the entities complicit in forced labor and other human rights abuses there and throughout China. This updates the original Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory issued by U.S. government agencies on July 1, 2020," the statement said.