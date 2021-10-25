UrduPoint.com

US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End Of 2022

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

US Rental Company Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Vehicles By End of 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The US car rental company Hertz said on Monday that it has ordered 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles to be delivered by the end of the next year and announced it will charge its infrastructure amid a growing demand for so-called "green transportation."

"As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world. This includes an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and new EV charging infrastructure across the company's global operations," Hertz said in a press release.

Hertz is planning to start offering Tesla Model 3 at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets starting in November, the release said.

More than 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations will be installed throughout the United States and Europe to provide Hertz customers with fast charging options, the release added.

In 2020, Hertz declared bankruptcy due to a dramatic fall in demand due to the government measures implemented to fight the novel coronavirus, but managed to emerge from the crisis with the backing of new investors.

Related Topics

World Europe Company Vehicles Car United States November 2020 Market National University From Government Tesla Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

41 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

3 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.