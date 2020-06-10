US Reopens Consulate in Greenland to Boost Partnerships with Arctic Allies - Pompeo

The United States on Wednesday officially reopened its consulate in Greenland as part of an ongoing effort to bolster cooperation with Arctic allies, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement

"Our presence in Nuuk will enhance the prosperity we share with our friends in Denmark and Greenland, as we work together with other Arctic allies and partners to ensure the stability and sustainability of development in the region," Pompeo said. "We thank our many partners in Denmark and Greenland for helping us realize this important step forward toward bolstering our cooperation.

"

A senior State Department official announced in April that the the United States would reopen its consulate in Greenland after a hiatus of almost 70 years and provide $12 million in aid to the world's largest island in the world belonging to Denmark.

Last year, US President Donald Trump announced that he was interested in buying Greenland and canceled a visit to Denmark after the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea "absurd."