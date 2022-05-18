UrduPoint.com

US Reopens Kiev Embassy On Wednesday After 3-Month Closure Due To Conflict - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM

US Reopens Kiev Embassy on Wednesday After 3-Month Closure Due to Conflict - Reports

The United States on Wednesday reopened its embassy in Kiev after a three-month closure due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States on Wednesday reopened its embassy in Kiev after a three-month closure due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien said the Biden administration hoped the conditions would permit the US embassy, which was temporarily shut down and moved to Lviv in mid-February, to return to Kiev by the end of May.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev United States May

Recent Stories

US Sees No Evidence of Russia Using Anti-Drone Las ..

US Sees No Evidence of Russia Using Anti-Drone Laser Weapons in Ukraine - Pentag ..

56 seconds ago
 Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic j ..

Protest at Phulleli bridge causes severe traffic jam

59 seconds ago
 Pakistan's desires 'trade, not aid' as Islamabad-W ..

Pakistan's desires 'trade, not aid' as Islamabad-Washington rebuild ties: FM Bil ..

1 minute ago
 EU Approves $1.2Bln Support Scheme for Italian Agr ..

EU Approves $1.2Bln Support Scheme for Italian Agricultural Sector Amid Ukrainia ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Repo ..

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Reported Turkish Demands for NATO ..

11 minutes ago
 Every step being taken as per law, constitution: C ..

Every step being taken as per law, constitution: CM

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.