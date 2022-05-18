US Reopens Kiev Embassy on Wednesday After 3-Month Closure Due to Conflict - Reports

The United States on Wednesday reopened its embassy in Kiev after a three-month closure due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The United States on Wednesday reopened its embassy in Kiev after a three-month closure due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, US Charge d'Affaires Kristina Kvien said the Biden administration hoped the conditions would permit the US embassy, which was temporarily shut down and moved to Lviv in mid-February, to return to Kiev by the end of May.