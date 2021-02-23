UrduPoint.com
US Reopens Texas Facility For Influx Of Migrant Children At Border - Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Biden administration has reopened a temporary facility in the state of Texas to prepare to house an influx of migrant children arriving at the US-Mexico border without a parent, the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

"With increasing numbers of UC [unaccompanied children] being referred to ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] and additional space requirements needed... HHS has reactivated the temporary Influx Care Facility (ICF) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for the placement and care of UC as necessary and required by law.

On February 22, 2021, the first UC arrived safely and were welcomed by staff," the release said on Monday.

The temporary facility had been closed since late July 2019, the release noted.

The facility will house up to 700 migrant children ages 13 to 17 years old, the release said.

As of February 18, there are currently about 6,800 unaccompanied migrant children under the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

