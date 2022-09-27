UrduPoint.com

US Rep. Pete Sessions Says He Did Not Know He Met With Azov Militants On Capitol Hill

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 09:48 PM

US Rep. Pete Sessions Says He Did Not Know He Met With Azov Militants on Capitol Hill

US Republican Rep. Pete Sessions following his meeting with soldiers of Ukraine's Azov nationalistic regiment (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Capitol Hill told Sputnik he did not know with whom he met since these people did not wear a uniform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) US Republican Rep. Pete Sessions following his meeting with soldiers of Ukraine's Azov nationalistic regiment (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Capitol Hill told Sputnik he did not know with whom he met since these people did not wear a uniform.

During a telephone call with Sputnik, Sessions initially said reports about him meeting with soldiers from Azov a group that had been under a Congress funding ban several years ago were false, then clarified that he did meet with a group of people but was unsure if they were Azov soldiers.

"I did have some meeting with some people," Sessions said. "I met with a group of people."

When asked if the meeting included members of the Azov regiment, he said "I don't know, nobody was in a uniform."

On Monday, chief of Kiev-based NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center Daria Kaleniuk said that Azov soldiers were received on Capitol Hill earlier in September. The Ukrainian delegation also met with Senators Joni Ernst, Dan Sullivan, Shelley Moore, Jeanne Shaheen, and other lawmakers to discuss Ukraine's request for modern tanks like the Abrams, the Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) and other air defense systems, Kaleniuk said.

The delegation's visit to Washington also included a meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary responsible for Central and Eastern Europe in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Robin Dunnigan and the State Department's Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination Jim O'Brien to lobby for designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and to seize $300 billion in Russian sovereign funds located abroad so that Ukraine can use it to buy modern weapons, according to Kaleniuk.

In August 2022, Russia's Supreme Court designated Azov as a terrorist organization. According to the Russian prosecutor general's office, Azov militants use prohibited means and methods of warfare and are complicit in torture of civilians and killings of children.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Supreme Court Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Visit Capitol Hill Buy August September Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon ..

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

5 minutes ago
 Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends ..

Article 144 Violation Case: Sessions court extends Imran Khan's interim bail til ..

5 minutes ago
 Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Bl ..

Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Blinken, Considers Impact on Glo ..

6 minutes ago
 Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy t ..

Former US Army Reservist Convicted of Conspiracy to Act as Agent of China - Just ..

6 minutes ago
 Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lah ..

Health expo to be held on Oct 6 at Expo Center Lahore

6 minutes ago
 Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Suppl ..

Jaishankar Says India Still Able to Service, Supply Parts for Russian-Bought Equ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.