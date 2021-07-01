UrduPoint.com
US Repatriates 11 Cuban Migrants Interdicted Near Florida - Coast Guard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Eleven Cuban refugees in a boat seized near the Florida Coast were returned to the Caribbean Island, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

"A good Samaritan reported a vessel with 11 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 12:20 p.m. Monday. [Coast Guard cutter] Charles David Jr.

's crews arrived on scene and the migrants were brought aboard and reported in good health," a Coast Guard press release said.

Wednesday's repatriation brought the number of Cuban migrants interdicted since October 1, 2020, to 512, the release said.

Once aboard a Coast Guard vessel, migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention, the release added.

