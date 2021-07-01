US Repatriates 11 Cuban Migrants Interdicted Near Florida - Coast Guard
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Eleven Cuban refugees in a boat seized near the Florida Coast were returned to the Caribbean Island, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday.
"A good Samaritan reported a vessel with 11 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at 12:20 p.m. Monday. [Coast Guard cutter] Charles David Jr.
's crews arrived on scene and the migrants were brought aboard and reported in good health," a Coast Guard press release said.
Wednesday's repatriation brought the number of Cuban migrants interdicted since October 1, 2020, to 512, the release said.
Once aboard a Coast Guard vessel, migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention, the release added.