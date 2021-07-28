UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off Florida Coast - Coast Guard

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:24 AM

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off Florida Coast - Coast Guard

Two vessels of migrants seized near Florida's coast resulted in the repatriation of 27 refugees to Cuba on the cutter Charles Sexton, the US Coast Guard said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Two vessels of migrants seized near Florida's coast resulted in the repatriation of 27 refugees to Cuba on the cutter Charles Sexton, the US Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

"In the first interdiction, a good Samaritan reported a 21-foot vessel with 22 people aboard, approximately 7 miles south of Key West," the Coast Guard said in a press release. "They were brought aboard Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and transferred to the Charles Sexton and reported in good health."

An additional five migrants on a makeshift raft were seized 15 miles off the Florida coast and transferred to the Charles Sexton for repatriation, the release said.

The release gave no indication that the two attempts to flee Cuba were connected with recent protests on the island against deteriorating economic conditions and a resulting crackdown on dissent.

However, the Coast Guard said it had interdicted 595 Cubans so far in the 2021 fiscal year, which began October 1, compared with just 49 Cubans in fiscal 2020.

Related Topics

Trump Key West Florida Cuba October 2020 Refugee

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

55 minutes ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

1 minute ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

1 minute ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

22 minutes ago

Asad Kharal sent to jail on judicial remand in pol ..

22 minutes ago

AirBlue Crash anniversary reminds us to turn over ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.