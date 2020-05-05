US Repatriates Over $311Mln to Nigerian Government - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States repatriated more than $311 million to the government of Nigeria in connection with assets tied to former ruler Sani Abacha, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"The Department of Justice announced today that it has transferred $311,797,876.

11 to the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the statement said on Monday.

The move was part of regarding assets the United States forfeited that were traceable to "the kleptocracy of former Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha and his co-conspirators," the Justice Department said.

General Sani Abacha was Nigeria's head of state from 1993 until his death in 1998.