US Repatriations of Coronavirus-Stranded Americans Overseas Tops 9,000 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) More than 9,000 Americans unable to return to the United States due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have been repatriated, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Orgatus said in a press release on Tuesday.

"As of today, we have repatriated more than 9,000 Americans from 28 countries. Our teams, working around-the-clock in Washington and overseas, will bring home thousands more in the coming days, from every region of the world," Ortagus said.

The State Department has never before undertaken an evacuation operation of such geographic breadth, scale and complexity, the release said.

"We are using all the tools at our disposal to overcome logistical and diplomatic challenges and bring Americans home from hard-to-reach areas and cities hardest-hit by the virus," the release added.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Embassies in Ukraine, Haiti and Mozambique published directions for stranded Americans to reserve seats on flights back to the United States later this week.