US Report Attributes 1 In 4 COVID-19 Hospital Deaths To Surging Caseloads - Health Dept.

Thu 08th July 2021

Surging COVID-19 infections during peak periods of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in overloaded health care systems, could be responsible for up to a quarter of deaths for hospitalized patients, according to a report published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday

"A new study... suggests that one in four COVID-19 deaths in US hospitals may have been attributed to hospitals strained by surging caseloads," an NIH press release explaining the report said.

The surge-mortality relationship was stronger during surging COVID-19 hospital admissions from June to August 2020 versus March to May 2020, despite improved treatments as the pandemic progressed, the release said.

Surges were associated with mortality across patients in wards, intensive care units (ICU) and intubations, the release added.

By tracking caseload data, the report suggests hospitals could reduce deaths by preemptively diverting patients to other facilities and by requesting outside help sooner, according to the release.

The report was authored by NIH scientists, in collaboration with colleagues at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Harvard and Emory universities.

