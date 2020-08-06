US Report on 'Russian Propaganda' Aimed at Silencing Cooperation Initiatives - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The report on Russia's alleged propaganda and disinformation published by the US Department of State's Global Engagement Center (GEC) is an attempt to silence Russian initiatives on resuming the bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Washington, the Russian Embassy to the United States said.

"The above mentioned report is an attempt to silence Russian official proposals to resume cooperation in key areas on which the security of the entire world depends," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

"The U.S. State Department is not very fond of the existence of alternative sources of information. Serious resources are employed to discredit them. Any voice that contradicts Washington is dubbed 'disinformation' in the service of the 'Kremlin' and Russian intelligence," the diplomatic mission added.