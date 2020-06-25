UrduPoint.com
US Report On Russia's 'Non-Compliance' With Arms Control Covers Up US Violations - Moscow

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The report of US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford about Russia's "non-compliance" with arms control obligations is biased and aims to cover up own US violations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Last week, a short version of Ford's report entitled "Russian Arms Control Compliance: A Report Card, 1984-2020" was published by the US State Department before the Russia-US arms control consultations, which were held on June 22 in Vienna. The report states, in particular, that Russia has allegedly approached selectively compliance with arms control obligations over the past decades, and, in terms of bilateral agreements with Washington, even sees a potential advantage in violations.

"In our opinionhe estimates presented are very biased," Zakharova said. "Why is this being done? The goal is obvious ” to form a negative view on our country as a kind of malicious violator of international obligations in the field of arms control and, perhaps, to distract the attention of the international community from real steps of the United States to dismantle the system of treaties and agreements in this area created during this time, these decades."

