US Reporter Glen Greenwald Says Resigned From The Intercept Due To Biden Story Censorship

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Reporter Glen Greenwald Says Resigned From The Intercept Due to Biden Story Censorship

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) US investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald announced in a statement that he has resigned from The Intercept news portal, which he co-founded in 2014, citing as the reason censorship by the portals' editors regarding an article critical of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

"Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept," Greenwald said in a letter shared on Substack on Thursday. "The final, precipitating cause is that The Intercept's editors, in violation of my contractual right of editorial freedom, censored an article I wrote this week, refusing to publish it unless I remove all sections critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, the candidate vehemently supported by all New-York-based Intercept editors involved in this effort at suppression."

Greenwald is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who came to prominence after publishing documents leaked by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden that exposed the US government's mass surveillance program. Greenwald lives in Rio de Janeiro with his family.

The disputed article, which Greenwald posted later on Substack, refers to emails taken from a laptop said to be written to and from the former Vice President's son Hunter Biden and the use of his father's position to make deals with Ukraine and Chinese businesses.

"I encouraged them [The Intercept editors] to air their disagreements with me by writing their own articles that critique my perspectives. But modern media outlets do not air dissent; they quash it. So censorship of my article, rather than engagement with it, was the path these Biden-supporting editors chose," Greenwald said in the letter.

The Intercept editor in chief Betsy Reed told the Washington Post that she did not agree with Greenwald's claims that he had been censored.

"Glenn Greenwald's decision to resign from The Intercept stems from a fundamental disagreement over the role of editors in the production of journalism and the nature of censorship," Reed said in a statement.

Greenwald said that for the time being he will be publish his articles on Substack.

Earlier in October, the New York Post published an article revealing influence peddling Hunter Biden, son of then Vice President Joe Biden. One of the emails thanks Hunter Biden for organizing a meeting with his father, while another asks him how he could use his influence to support the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The New York Post story was ignored by the mainstream media save for Fox News, and censored on social media platforms such as Twitter.

