US Reporter James Meek Seen Again After He Went Missing Following FBI Raid - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Award-winning US journalist James Gordon Meek was seen for the first time since the FBI raided his Virginia home in April reportedly seeking classified information, the Daily Mail reported.

The report said on Wednesday that Meek, a former ABC news producer, was seen last week in McLean, Virginia, near his mother's home.

Meek declined to answer questions from the Daily Mail regarding the matter.

Meek had been missing for the last six weeks after his residence in an upscale apartment building in Arlington, Virginia, was raided by heavily-armed Federal agents in April.

Following the raid, Meek resigned from ABC News and moved out of the apartment complex.

Meek had recently been awarded for his coverage of President Joe Biden's chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. A ceremony was held a week after the raid of his home, but Meek declined to accept the award.