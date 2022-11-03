UrduPoint.com

US Reporter James Meek Seen Again After He Went Missing Following FBI Raid - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 04:40 AM

US Reporter James Meek Seen Again After He Went Missing Following FBI Raid - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Award-winning US journalist James Gordon Meek was seen for the first time since the FBI raided his Virginia home in April reportedly seeking classified information, the Daily Mail reported.

The report said on Wednesday that Meek, a former ABC news producer, was seen last week in McLean, Virginia, near his mother's home.

Meek declined to answer questions from the Daily Mail regarding the matter.

Meek had been missing for the last six weeks after his residence in an upscale apartment building in Arlington, Virginia, was raided by heavily-armed Federal agents in April.

Following the raid, Meek resigned from ABC News and moved out of the apartment complex.

Meek had recently been awarded for his coverage of President Joe Biden's chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. A ceremony was held a week after the raid of his home, but Meek declined to accept the award.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Arlington Virginia April August FBI From

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

5 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

5 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

5 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

5 hours ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

5 hours ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.