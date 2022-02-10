UrduPoint.com

US Reporters Engaged In Information Campaign Against Donbas Republic - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Reporters from the United States, Romania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina are engaged in an information campaign against the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Donbas, the LPR People's Militia spokesman, Anton Mikuzhis, said on Thursday.

"As part of the information campaign carried out by Kiev, dubbed Crushing sword, we notice the work of journalists from the American television channels NBC and ABC in the areas of (Kiev-controlled) Stanytsia Luhanska and Shchastia," Mikuzhis told a briefing, adding that reporters of Romania's Antena tv and Bosnia's O Kanal are also taking part in the information campaign in Donbas.

