UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports 10 Cases Of Vaccine Resistant Brazil Coronavirus Variant - Health Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:50 AM

US Reports 10 Cases of Vaccine Resistant Brazil Coronavirus Variant - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) US health authorities have detected ten cases of the more contagious and vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant from Brazil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in the agency's latest Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

"As of February 28, 2021, a total of 10 P.1 cases had been identified in the United States, including the two cases described in this report, followed by one case each in Alaska, Florida, Maryland, and [five cases in] Oklahoma," the report released on Wednesday said.

The Brazil variant is problematic because the immunity acquired by those who recover from the original virus does not prevent re-infection by the variant, Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (IAID) Director Anthony Fauci said earlier in the day.

Fauci suggested during a press conference by the White House COVID-19 Task Force that an entirely new vaccine may be needed to combat the Brazil variant and that the best strategy at present is to quickly inoculate as many people as possible with existing vaccines.

The CDC report also identified the first case of the Brazil variant in the United States in a patient who was hospitalized for nine days in the state of Minnesota after arriving from Brazil in early January. The victim's traveling companion later tested positive.

Related Topics

Immunity White House Florida Brazil United States January February May From Best Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

3 hours ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

4 hours ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

5 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

4 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

4 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.