US Reports 10 Measles Cases in October, Total at 1,261- Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The US measles outbreak has reached 1,261 cases, the most in nearly 30 years, with 10 cases reported in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice.

"From January 1 to November 7, 2019, 1,261 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states," the health agency said on Tuesday.

"This is the greatest number of cases reported in the US since 1992. CDC will now be updating these data monthly."

The ten cases reported in October represented a small spike from September's six cases, which was by far the smallest number for this year, CDC data showed.

It said more than 75 percent of this year's cases were linked to recent outbreaks in New York, with the majority involving people not vaccinated against the disease.