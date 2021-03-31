UrduPoint.com
US Reports 12% Increase In 7-Day Average Number Of Coronavirus Cases - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:34 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase as the most recent data showed a nearly 12 percent growth in seven-day average number of people who tested positive for the virus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase as the most recent data showed a nearly 12 percent growth in seven-day average number of people who tested positive for the virus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Wednesday.

"CDC's most recent data shows that the seven-day average of new cases is slightly less than 62,000 cases per day. We continue to see an increase and this is almost a 12 percent increase from the seven-day period prior," Walensky said.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations also continue to increase with an average of 4,928 admissions per day, up from 4,644 admissions in the prior seven-day period, Walensky added.

CDC data also showed that the seven-day average of virus-related deaths from the coronavirus decreased from 960 to 931 deaths per day.

