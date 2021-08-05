US Reports $1.2Bln in Diverted Development Funds Returned to Malaysia - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US government has successfully returned more than $1.2 billion in development funds to Indonesia that had been illegally diverted, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The Justice Department announced today that it has repatriated an additional $452 million in misappropriated 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds to the people of Malaysia, bringing the total returned to over $1.2 billion," the Justice Department said in a news release.

According to court documents, the funds from 1MDB, formerly Malaysia's Investment Development Fund, were laundered through major financial institutions worldwide, including in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg, the release said.

"Beginning in 2016, a landmark effort encompassing 41 civil forfeiture actions filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California and one in the US District Court for the District of Columbia by the Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) of the Justice Department's Criminal Division led to the seizure of over $1.7 billion in stolen assets," the release added.

As alleged in the civil forfeiture complaints, from 2009 through 2015, more than $4.5 billion in funds belonging to 1MDB were allegedly misappropriated by high-level officials of 1MDB and their associates through a criminal scheme involving international money laundering and embezzlement, according to the release.