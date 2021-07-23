UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports 1st Cases Of Pan-Resistant Fungus Candida Auris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:40 PM

US Reports 1st Cases of Pan-Resistant Fungus Candida Auris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The first-ever cases of a potentially deadly fungus resistant to all drugs, called Candida auris, have been reported in care facilities in Texas and Washington, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

"Since January 2021 ... the Antibiotic Resistance Laboratory Network has detected independent clusters of pan-resistant or echinocandin-resistant cases in Texas and the District of Columbia (DC). Each cluster involved common health care encounters and no known previous echinocandin exposure, suggesting transmission of pan- and echinocandin-resistant strains for the first time in the United States," the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC has reported a total of 101 clinical and screening cases from January to April in Washington, including three pan-resistant isolates at one long-term care facility for severely ill patients.

Twenty-two cases were detected in patients at medical institutions in Texas during the same period.

"No known epidemiologic links were identified between the Texas and DC clusters. No patients with pan- or echinocandin-resistant isolates in either cluster had received echinocandins before C. auris specimen collection. Thirty-day mortality in both outbreaks combined was 30%, but the relative contribution of C. auris was unclear," the report added.

The regulator noted there were no data on the most appropriate therapy for pan-resistant infections.

The fungus, first reported in Japan in 2009, is thought to live on the skin and inside the body, prompting immune system complications for those already in poor health. It has since caused outbreaks in hospitals in India, the UK, as well as in parts of Latin America, where it has displayed resistance to anti-fungal agents.

Related Topics

India Poor Drugs Washington Same Columbia United Kingdom Japan United States January April All From

Recent Stories

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

41 minutes ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

41 minutes ago

Water-related hazards dominate list of 10 most des ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,811 new COVID-19 cases, 795 deat ..

56 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

2 hours ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.