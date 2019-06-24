WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US health officials have confirmed another 33 cases of measles in the country ,bringing the total number of cases to 1,077, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a report on Monday.

"From January 1 to June 20, 2019, 1,077** individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 28 states. This is an increase of 33 cases from the previous week," the release said.

The CDC noted that the number of cases is now higher than at any time since 1992, despite the fact that the country declared measles eliminated in 2000.

Measles is still a common and often fatal disease in developing countries, according to the CDC, and deaths from measles in the United States from 1985 to 1992 were about one in every 500 cases.

Health officials have blamed the present US outbreak on parents who refuse to vaccinate their children, in part due to bogus reports that the vaccine can cause autism.