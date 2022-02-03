US Reports 36% Decrease in 7-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases - Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The US health authorities reported a 36 percent decline in the seven-day average of coronavirus cases, but the number of virus-related deaths increased over the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said.

"The current seven-day average of cases is about 436,400 cases per day, a decrease of about 36 percent over the previous week," Walensky said during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of COVID-19-related deaths is about 2,300 per day, which is 4 percent more than the previous week, Walensky said.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 14 percent to 17,000 per day, Walensky also said.

The United States sees a better situation with respect to the coronavirus pandemic but hospitalizations still remain high in some parts of the country, she added.