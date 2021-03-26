UrduPoint.com
US Reports 7% Increase In 7-Day Average Number Of Coronavirus Cases - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

The United States has seen a 7 percent increase in the seven-day average number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States has seen a 7 percent increase in the seven-day average number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing on Friday.

"The most recent seven-day average is about 57,000 cases per day, which is an increase of 7 percent from the prior seven days," Walensky said.

"The most recent seven-day average of new hospitalizations about 47 hundred per day represents also a slight increase from the prior seven-day period."

Walensky also noted that the death rate from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remains at the same level as slightly more than a thousand deaths is reported per day.

The US authorities have reported more than 30 million novel coronavirus cases and nearly 547,000 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

