US Reports 70% Increase In 7-Day Average Number Of Coronavirus Cases - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:56 PM

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a nearly 70 percent increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the seven-day period while hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise amid the prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a nearly 70 percent increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the seven-day period while hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise amid the prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"Yesterday, CDC reported more than 33,000 new cases of COVID-19. Our seven day average is about 26,300 cases per day and this represents an increase of nearly 70 percent from the prior seven day average. The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 2790 per day, an increase of about 36 percent from the previous seven day period and after weeks of declines, seven day average daily deaths have increased by 26 percent to 211 per day," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky said the Biden administration is concerned about the increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated people to come as the new surge becomes a pandemic for those who decided not get the jab.

More than 185 million Americans have received at least one dose of the experimental vaccine and 160 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

