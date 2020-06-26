UrduPoint.com
US Reports All-Time High Of 40,000 New Daily Coronavirus Cases - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:18 PM

The United States authorities reported a new daily all-time high of 40,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The United States authorities reported a new daily all-time high of 40,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

The previous daily high of 36,400 cases was reported on April 24,according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, there are more than 2.

4 million reported novel coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 124,000 virus-related deaths.

Some experts have pointed out that the number of cases reflects the increased number of tests conducted by the US authorities and that it is important to focus on the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), both of which have shown declining trends.

