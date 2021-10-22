US Reports Decrease in COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths - Health Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The United States is reporting a decrease in the number of novel coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and virus-related deaths though they still remain high, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"As of yesterday, the seven day daily average of cases was about 73,000 cases per day, which represents a decrease of about 15% over the previous week. The seven day average of hospital admissions was about 6,000 per day, also a decrease of about 10% from the previous week. And seven day average of daily deaths were about 1,250 per day, a decrease of about 4% from the previous week," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky noted that the CDC is not yet ready to change its masking recommendation as about 90% of US counties remain in substantial risk with high community transmission.

With respect to the administration of vaccine booster shots in pregnant or nursing women, Walensky said that it is safe to get such an injection.

To date, the United States has registered a total of 45,149,234 cases of the novel coronavirus and 730,368 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by CDC.