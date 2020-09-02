UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:28 PM

US Reports Increase in Jet Fuel Consumption Second Only to China - Energy Agency

Consumption of jet fuel by US commercial airlines, while less than half of levels a year ago, has nevertheless recovered at a faster rate than in every other region with the exception of China, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Consumption of jet fuel by US commercial airlines, while less than half of levels a year ago, has nevertheless recovered at a faster rate than in every other region with the exception of China, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"EIA estimates that as of August 16, 2020, consumption of jet fuel by US commercial passenger flights was approximately 612,000 barrels per day (b/d), 43 percent of the estimated amount consumed on the same date one year earlier," the release said.

While still depressed, the latest estimate reflects a huge increase from levels approaching just 200,000 b/d in late April, when the spread of the novel coronavirus reached pandemic levels, according to earlier EIA reports.

The latest estimate shows a recovery in US airlines leading that in Europe, where fuel consumption remains 36 percent below year-ago levels, 31 percent for sub-Saharan Africa, 30 percent for the Mideast and North Africa and 24 percent for the rest of Asia apart from China, the report said.

Only one nation, China, managed to top the US recovery, with jet fuel consumption just 60 percent below 2019 levels, the report added.

Reliance on domestic as opposed to international travel explains much of the variation, with domestic flights less affected by COVID-19 than long-haul travel, according to the report.

