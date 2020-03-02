US Reports Loss Of Drone In Niger, Blames 'Mechanical Failure' - Africa Command
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A remotely piloted drone disappeared in the African nation of Niger, apparently due to an equipment malfunction, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday.
"On Feb. 29, US Africa Command lost one remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) in vicinity of Agadez, Niger. Our initial and current assessment is that the RPA was lost due to mechanical failure," AFRICOM said via Twitter.