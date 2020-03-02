UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports Loss Of Drone In Niger, Blames 'Mechanical Failure' - Africa Command

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Reports Loss of Drone in Niger, Blames 'Mechanical Failure' - Africa Command

A remotely piloted drone disappeared in the African nation of Niger, apparently due to an equipment malfunction, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) A remotely piloted drone disappeared in the African nation of Niger, apparently due to an equipment malfunction, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday.

"On Feb. 29, US Africa Command lost one remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) in vicinity of Agadez, Niger. Our initial and current assessment is that the RPA was lost due to mechanical failure," AFRICOM said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Drone Africa Twitter Agadez Niger

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

3 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

1 hour ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

1 hour ago

Federal, KP govts agree on outlines on handing ove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.