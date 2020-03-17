UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports Nearly 3,500 Coronavirus Cases With 68 Deaths - Centers For Disease Control

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Reports Nearly 3,500 Coronavirus Cases With 68 Deaths - Centers for Disease Control

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The US plans to begin reporting the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths every weekday at noon, with the first report on Monday showing 3,487 cases with 68 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release on Monday.

"Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases," the release said.

A separate estimate by the Johns Hopkins University disease tracking website put the total cases of infection with the COVID-19 at 4,093, higher than 3,487 in the CDC report, putting the United States at No. 8 behind China, Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany and France, and the number of deaths at 73.

However, media reported that the number of deaths from the COVID-19 infection is even higher and stands at 74.

The global total surged to 175,274 cases on Monday, with the rest of the world surpassing China's 81,032 cases for the first time, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Iran China France Germany Wuhan Spain Italy Japan South Korea United States January 2020 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

40 seconds ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.