US Reports Nearly 900 Mumps Cases in 57 Migrant Detention Centers - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Nearly 900 immigrants in US custody had the mumps over the past 12 months, a new report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed on Thursday.

"During September 1, 2018 - August 22, 2019, a total of 898 confirmed and probable mumps cases in adult migrants detained in 57 facilities (18 percent of 315 US facilities that house ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detainees) were reported in 19 states; an additional 33 cases occurred among staff members," the report said.

The CDC reported that in 846 cases, or 94 percent of the total, the infected person was male. The report also indicated that the vast majority of patients, or 84 percent, were exposed to the disease while in ICE custody, while 5 percent were exposed before apprehension.

The custody status at the time of exposure of a further 11 percent was unknown, the report said.

Since 2015, there have been around 150 mumps outbreaks and 16,000 reported mumps cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The outbreaks typically occur in close-contact settings such as universities, schools and athletic events.

The CDC said that this is the first report of mumps outbreaks in detention facilities.

As of August 22, 2019, mumps outbreaks are ongoing in 15 facilities across seven US states, the report said.