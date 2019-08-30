UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports Nearly 900 Mumps Cases In 57 Migrant Detention Centers - Health Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

US Reports Nearly 900 Mumps Cases in 57 Migrant Detention Centers - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Nearly 900 immigrants in US custody had the mumps over the past 12 months, a new report from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed on Thursday.

"During September 1, 2018 - August 22, 2019, a total of 898 confirmed and probable mumps cases in adult migrants detained in 57 facilities (18 percent of 315 US facilities that house ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] detainees) were reported in 19 states; an additional 33 cases occurred among staff members," the report said.

The CDC reported that in 846 cases, or 94 percent of the total, the infected person was male. The report also indicated that the vast majority of patients, or 84 percent, were exposed to the disease while in ICE custody, while 5 percent were exposed before apprehension.

The custody status at the time of exposure of a further 11 percent was unknown, the report said.

Since 2015, there have been around 150 mumps outbreaks and 16,000 reported mumps cases in the United States, according to the CDC. The outbreaks typically occur in close-contact settings such as universities, schools and athletic events.

The CDC said that this is the first report of mumps outbreaks in detention facilities.

As of August 22, 2019, mumps outbreaks are ongoing in 15 facilities across seven US states, the report said.

Related Topics

Male United States August September 2015 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation coopera ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mayor of Moscow discuss bolstering ..

51 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro Temporarily Bans Controlled Bur ..

29 minutes ago

Indian fascist control on nuke a threat to world p ..

29 minutes ago

Last Two Orcas From 'Whale Jail' Move Toward Sakha ..

29 minutes ago

New Ukrainian Prime Minister Wants to Re-Appoint M ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.