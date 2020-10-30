UrduPoint.com
US Reports Nearly 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Single Day - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

US Reports Nearly 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Single Day - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The United States this week recorded its highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, reporting nearly 90,000 new infections, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday.

Data from the university's Coronavirus Resource Center showed that on Thursday, health officials confirmed 88,521 new infections in the country, the highest number of new cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in the US is approaching 9 million, with 8,947,980 recorded nationwide thus far. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 228,677.

  The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 45 million people have been infected with worldwide, and more than 1.18 million have died as a result of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

