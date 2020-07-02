UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:36 PM

US Reports New Record of 50,700 Coronavirus Cases in Single Day - Johns Hopkins University

The United States recorded a new record daily number of coronavirus cases with health officials documenting more than 50,000 infections over the last 24 hours, data published by the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The United States recorded a new record daily number of coronavirus cases with health officials documenting more than 50,000 infections over the last 24 hours, data published by the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.

The data showed that health officials on July 1 recorded at least 50,700 new infections, bringing the total confirmed count for the United States to 2,686,587, the highest number of cases in any country.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 death toll in the country is approaching 130,000, with at least 128,062 fatalities recorded, the highest casualty count for any country, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 10.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 516,000 fatalities, Johns Hopkins University reported.

