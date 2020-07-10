UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports New Record Of 63,200 Coronavirus Cases In Single Day - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:49 PM

US Reports New Record of 63,200 Coronavirus Cases in Single Day - Johns Hopkins University

The United States has reached a new high in the daily number of novel coronavirus cases with health officials reporting more than 63,000 infections in the last 24 hours, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The United States has reached a new high in the daily number of novel coronavirus cases with health officials reporting more than 63,000 infections in the last 24 hours, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday.

The data showed at least 63,200 reported novel coronavirus cases on July 9. The previous record of 60,000 cases was reported on July 7.

The total number of reported cases in the United States exceeds 3.11 millions and is the highest number of infections in the world. The death toll has increased to more than 133,000.

US officials have said the number reflects the increased number of tests administered in the United States with more than 40 million people having been tested and the death rate relative to the number of infections has declined tenfold.

Related Topics

World United States July Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed sends congratulatory message to ..

51 minutes ago

JUI-F calls on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Zardar ..

51 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Dubai route starting J ..

54 minutes ago

Russia Open to Multilateral Nuclear Talks If Compo ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Awaits From Kiev Official Information on Fu ..

1 minute ago

Stockholm Court Acquits Sweden's Ex-Ambassador Acc ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.