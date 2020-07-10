US Reports New Record of 63,200 Coronavirus Cases in Single Day - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has reached a new high in the daily number of novel coronavirus cases with health officials reporting more than 63,000 infections in the last 24 hours, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The United States has reached a new high in the daily number of novel coronavirus cases with health officials reporting more than 63,000 infections in the last 24 hours, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday.

The data showed at least 63,200 reported novel coronavirus cases on July 9. The previous record of 60,000 cases was reported on July 7.

The total number of reported cases in the United States exceeds 3.11 millions and is the highest number of infections in the world. The death toll has increased to more than 133,000.

US officials have said the number reflects the increased number of tests administered in the United States with more than 40 million people having been tested and the death rate relative to the number of infections has declined tenfold.