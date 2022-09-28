UrduPoint.com

US Reports Over 25,300 Monkeypox Cases Across All 50 States - Centers For Disease Control

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022

The US health authorities have identified more than 25,300 cases of monkeypox throughout the United States and the territory of Puerto Rico, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

"As of September 27, over 66,500 cases have been detected globally in 106 countries. In the United States, there have been over 25,300 cases of monkeypox identified across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico," Walensky said.

The reported daily cases continue to decline but the number of infections is increasing in some areas and health officials monitor the situation closely, Walensky also said.

The CDC director pointed out that US health authorities have no data about significant infections among vaccinated people.

"I am not aware of severe cases that have occurred in vaccinated people," Walensky added, noting that not all jurisdictions have the capacity to look at cases among those who have been vaccinated.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids.

