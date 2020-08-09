US Reports Over 56,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 1,000 Fatalities - Hopkins University

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) As many as 56,174 new cases of COVID-19 infection were registered across the United States in the past 24 hours and 1,076 people died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This takes the nationwide total to 4,998,802 infections while over 1.6 million patients have recovered.

Over 162,000 deaths from the disease have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, the university's COVID-19 dashboard showed.

On Saturday, the number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 58,173, while the number of deaths totaled 1,243.

Globally, over 19.6 million cases of infection have been detected and nearly 730,000 people have died from the coronavirus since December 2019.

