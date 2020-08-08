UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reports Over 58,000 New Cases As Total Nears 5Mln

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:22 PM

US Reports Over 58,000 New Cases as Total Nears 5Mln

Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Another 58,173 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the United States on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"The first case of COVID-19 in US was reported 198 days ago on 22.01.2020.

Yesterday, the country reported 58,173 new confirmed cases and 1,243 deaths," it said.

The country is expected to cross the 5 million threshold in the coming days. It leads the world both in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths estimated at over 161,300.

Overall, there have been 19.4 million cases confirmed globally and almost 721,800 people have died from virus-related complications. Another 11.7 million have recovered.

Related Topics

World Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah FDI Office webinar to guide businesses on ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

1 hour ago

No apology for Kashmir remarks; can now speak with ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits vegetable, fruit market ..

3 minutes ago

First Child Court in NMDs inaugurated in Mohmand

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.