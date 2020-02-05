UrduPoint.com
US Reports Successful Strike On Islamic State By Kurdish-Led Forces In Syria - Coalition

US Reports Successful Strike on Islamic State by Kurdish-Led Forces in Syria - Coalition

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States credited the US-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria with preventing a series of vehicle-based suicide attacks to mark the New Year in raids on Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist sleeper cells, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) reported in a press release on Wednesday.

"The [New Year's Eve] cell was in preparations for carrying out suicide attacks against the civilian population with car-bombs in Qamishli, Hasakah and Derik," the release said.

In addition, the Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) also disrupted an imminent attack on a jointly occupied base in Deir ez Zor province on New Year's Day, the release also said.

CJTF-OIR noted in the release that two terrorists were captured in the operation.

A second raid by SDF fighters in Syria's Hasakah Province with US Special Operations Forces as advisers captured 16 terrorists in possession of weapons and other terrorist related material, the release said.

All detainees are held by the Syrian-partnered forces, according to the release.

